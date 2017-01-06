»»HEALTH IN THE NEW YEAR: MAKING THAT RESOLUTION STICK

It’s hard to keep those New Year’s resolutions, but with a little resilience you can make some long-lasting changes that lead to a healthier you.
Personal trainer Michelle Wedgeworth from Strong Inc. in Northport stopped by the WVUA 23 studios Thursday, sharing her tips for keeping your goals on track.
Her tips include:
- See a doctor first. Ensure you have no underlying health issues that could be complicated with a new diet or exercise plan.
- Don’t compare yourself to anyone. Even though the person next to you may be able to exercise harder or lift heavier, stay focused on yourself and your gains.
- It takes time. If you make a misstep, don’t beat yourself up. Being healthier is a journey, not a sprint.