»»HALE COUNTY STATE CHAMPIONS VISIT YOUNG MAN IN HOSPITAL

We know the Hale County boys basketball team just won their first state championship in school history. They’re already using their new title to bring joy to others.

Hale County Middle School student Levi Morrow has been in a Birmingham hospital since he was in a car accident last year.

The team promised Levi they would play for him, so

after the wildcats shared their championship with fans at the game, they had one more stop to make.

“As soon as we walked in, he was smiling from ear to ear, senior forward Chris Rollins told WVUA 23. He was happy. It made our day to make his day.”

“He was very excited to see the trophy, senior point guard Herb Jones said. “We just told him congrats. We are proud of him cause he is still fighting.”

This isn’t the first time the team has shown support for a school mate. They wore warm-up shirts in memory of Kaci Mitchell, who lost her life due to domestic violence. Head Coach Antwon Butler says it’s acts of kindness like these that make his team champions off the court.

“It’s a small town, a small community. If somebody goes down, we care for each other. It’s nice to see young men have a caring heart.”