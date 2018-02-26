»»HALE COUNTY MIDDLE SPREADS KINDNESS WITH MOVIE’S HELP

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

Hale County Middle school is using the movie “Wonder” to spread the message of how far kindness can go toward helping others.

Faculty and staff at Hale County Middle School feel that the be-kind-to-each-other lesson is worth learning.

Along with posting positive messages throughout the school, teachers showed the movie to students in an effort to reinforce the school’s values and standards.

“I learned never to judge a person by how they look and always to get to know somebody and never just judge people in general,” said student Nicholas Evans.

Students also said that the movie has changed their perspective on how they will treat others.