»»HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HOSTS FIRST ANNUAL ‘CEO BUILD’ FOR LOCAL FAMILY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tanner Ary

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will hold its first “CEO Build” on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. The event allows CEOs of sponsoring companies to participate in the effort of constructing a new home for a family in need of it.

The person selected to receive this new home is a local woman who works full time at an urgent care clinic while also being a full-time nursing student at Lawson State University. She is also a mother of 5-year-old twins – a boy and a girl – and has put a sweat equity on her own home to qualify for this program.

Almost 20 CEOs and other leaders from sponsoring companies are scheduled to take part in the event, some of which are from Mercedes Benz U.S. International Inc., Publix, Wells Fargo, Phifer, Amason & Associates, McAbee Construction, MacLellan, McGiffert and Associates, BBVA Compass, Brose, Premier Service Company, Nucor Steel, PNC Bank, Jamison Money Farmer, Renasant Bank and Stillman College.

“We are fortunate to have a lot of participation and really appreciate all of these companies coming out to help us build this house today,” said Ellen Potts with Habitat.

They were working on installing flooring, siding, porch columns and rails.

“It’s almost like a team-building exercise,” said Mercedes-Benz U.S. International CEO Jason Hoff. “We did a house earlier this year, we’ve already committed to doing another house next year, and it just allows us to bring team members out one day a week and get them one day out of the plant to help the community and build a house.”

The efforts of Habitat for Humanity in the Tuscaloosa area have sky rocketed since the April 27, 2011, tornadoes. Prior to the destruction, Habitat for Humanity completed around two homes per year. Since then, the organization has completed 70 new homes, renovated 120 homes, and is currently building two homes at this time.