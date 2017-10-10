»»GULF SHORES MOVES TO FORM ITS OWN SCHOOL SYSTEM

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) – Another Alabama city is forming its own public school system.

The Gulf Shores City Council voted Monday to break away from Baldwin County’s school system and form its own school district. A large crowd broke into a standing ovation after the vote.

Mayor Robert Craft says the coastal town should do everything it can to provide children with the best education possible.

The move will give Gulf Shores the first city school system in Baldwin County, which has one of the state’s largest public school systems with more than 31,000 students.

Gulf Shores has a population of more than 11,000 and an economy that’s heavily dependent on tourism. A financial analysis showed that the city could finance its own school system.

