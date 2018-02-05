»»GROUPS HOST VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE IN TUSCALOOSA

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Elizabeth Elkin

February isn’t too early to think about registering to vote.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated and Lanier Automotive partnered to get Tuscaloosa residents registered to vote on Saturday.

“This is our second time doing voter registration with Lanier Automotive, and we’re so excited,” Shante Morton, connection and collaboration chair of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, said. “We enjoy the collaboration.”

Alabama residents who are 18 or older are eligible to vote, but they have to register first. Those who have already registered but have moved since may need to update information like address or phone number.

“We just want to go ahead and prep them,” Cassius Lanier, owner of Lanier Automotives, said. “Give them the opportunity to register and get time, so when it’s time to vote, you can go right to the poles.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha does several voter registration events throughout the year to make sure people can voice their opinions.

“It’s important for me to get people out to vote because every voice should be heard,” Morton said. “There are so many issues that we’re facing, and everybody needs to be accountable and do their part.”

This is the same reason Lanier Automotive hosted the event.

“You control your own destiny,” Lanier said. “To be able to have an input on what the laws are, what happens to your community, what happens to your children. The future for our kids is in our hands. Our vote is our voice.”

Lanier said the collaboration it takes to host an event like this is truly incredible. He wanted to leave people with one important message.

“Register to vote and go and vote,” Lanier said.