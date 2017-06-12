»»GROUNDBREAKING HELD FOR “THE EDGE” IN TUSCALOOSA

Good news for rising entrepreneurs in west Alabama. Ground has been broken for the Edge for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Facility in Tuscaloosa.

“It’s a one stop shop for entrepreneurs, for small business owners, for anybody that might have an idea or an existing business that needs help taking it to the next level, Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama President Jim Page told WVUA 23. “That also includes having office space that they can actually run their business out of while they are trying to grow and incubate it.”

The Edge is a collaborative project between the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Commerce, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, and the City of Tuscaloosa.

“Over time, UA’s investment will actually exceed all others,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “They are going to operate not only on the behalf of their students, but the community. The chamber will be taking part in that as well. The city’s role in this is building it,” the mayor added.

The Edge will be located on 10th Avenue across from Rosedale Apartments, a part of town devastated by the April 2011 tornado. Prior to the storm, the area was facing economic depression.

“When the tornado happened, we promised to honor those who lost so much by rebuilding this city better,” Mayor Maddox said. “This further evidence of that commitment in the long term. Our team refused to quit, our partners refused to quit, and today we are breaking ground on a state of the art facility that is going to change Tuscaloosa,” he said.

The new Edge for Entrepreneurship and Innovation is set to open Fall 2018.

It has a price tag of over $11,000,000.