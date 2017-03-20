Trending
WVUA23
»»GREENSBORO TEEN KILLED IN WRECK MONDAY MORNING

GREENSBORO TEEN KILLED IN WRECK MONDAY MORNING

0
By on Local, News, Recent Stories

A teenager from Greensboro was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early this morning.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Hale County Road 51 about 6 miles south of Greensboro.

Thomas Hayden Drake, 18, died after the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck several trees. Drake, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle’s other two occupants were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.