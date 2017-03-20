»»GREENSBORO TEEN KILLED IN WRECK MONDAY MORNING

A teenager from Greensboro was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early this morning.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Hale County Road 51 about 6 miles south of Greensboro.

Thomas Hayden Drake, 18, died after the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck several trees. Drake, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle’s other two occupants were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.