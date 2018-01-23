»»GREENSBORO POLICEMEN HONORED FOR RESCUING MAN FROM BURNING HOME

Greensboro Police Department Officers Eugene Lyles Jr. and Noah Heaton saved Ulysses “Grant” Robinson’s life by pulling him from his burning home in December of 2017. A month and a half later, Robinson finally got to publicly thank his heroes.

“I think about it every night.,” Robinson said. “They had to be really brave to put their lives before mine. I appreciate them every day,” he told WVUA 23.

The officers were presented with life saving awards during a Greensboro City Council meeting on January 23, 2018.Robinson’s family also has a special message to the men who saved their loved one.

“He is everything to me. I love him more than anything,” Robinson’s daughter said while looking at her dad.

“Thank you for saving my uncle. He’s a great man and teaches us to do good,” Robinson’s nephew told WVUA 23 reporter Chelsea Barton.

Officer Noah Heaton was not at that council meeting because he just got married. Greensboro Police Chief Michael Hamilton accepted his award on his behalf.

“If was more of a blessing to be able to be with the one who was rescued and to be able to look at him and even talk to him. That’s the greatest blessing for me. That goes beyond honor,” Investigator Lyles said holding his award.

Robinson hopes to be back working at Greensboro Elementary School soon.

He and his family are still in need of donations. You can drop them off at Greensboro Elementary School.

