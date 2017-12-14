»»GREENSBORO POLICE OFFICERS ‘HALED’ AS HEROES AFTER SAVING MAN FROM BURNING HOME

On December 13, 2017 around 2:00 AM first responders were called to house fire on Martin Luther King Drive in Greensboro.

Trapped inside the burning home was 40-year-old Grant Robinson, a beloved father, son, brother and public school employee who had gone back into his home to help save his family.

Investigator Eugene Lyles Jr. is a lifelong friend of Robinson’s. He and his partner, Officer Noah Heaton were the first to arrive on the scene. With no seconds to spare, they kicked in the door and went into the blaze.

“The person you are trying to protect comes first,” Lyles told WVUA 23 reporter Chelsea Barton.

“We were told someone was inside, and we just knew what we had to do,” Heaton added.

After locating Robinson unconscious surrounded by smoke and flames, the officers were able to work together to pull him to safety. Although they are being recognized for their bravery, it’s Robinson they told us is the real hero. He got his daughter, sister, nephews and elderly mother to safety before collapsing.

Greensboro Elementary Employees like Principal Stephanie Richey got the chance to thank the officers for saving one of their own. Robinson has worked as a custodian in their school for almost a decade.

“Grant is very kind to the students and staff members. He’s just a good fellow,” Richey said while smiling.

Although Robinson is currently on a ventilator and can’t hear any well wishes, he’ll have these special messages to see when he wakes up.

“We’re all praying for you It’s good to hear that you’re doing better and still recovering; not giving up the fight.” -Officer Noah Heaton

“I’m praying for you, brother. Looking to see you soon. I just love you man and I’m so glad that you’re still here on this side with us.” -Investigator Eugene Lyles Jr.

If you’d like to donate to Grant Robinson and his family who lost everything in this fire, please drop off donations at Greensboro Elementary School or call them at (334) 624-8611. The school has already started a clothing drive.The family’s clothing sizes are listed below:

Grant Robinson’s Daughter

Shirt LG youth

16 pants

Shoe-9

Grant Robinson’s Nephew

Shirt LG youth

14 pants

Shoe 6 1/2

Grant Robinson’s Mother

Size 16

Shoe-9

Grant Robinson’s Sister

Size 20

Shoe-10

Grant Robinson’s Nephew

Size 2T

Shoe-7

2T in pull ups

Robinson is doing a little better, but is still listed in critical condition at UAB, as he is on a ventilator due to the amount of smoke he inhaled inside his burning home.