»»GREENE COUNTY CRASH CLAIMS MAN’S LIFE, SENDS ANOTHER TO HOSPITAL

A single-vehicle crash in Greene County Wendesday night claimed the life of one man and injured another.

It happened on Alabama Highway 14 near the 41 mile-marker, about 4 miles northwest of Eutaw.

Demarcus Lataurus Avery, 25, of Birmingham was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in left the road, hit a ditch and overturned. Avery, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, JaJuan Martez Hudson, 24, was also ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Alabama State Troopers said the crash is still under investigation, but they believe speed was a factor.