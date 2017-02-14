»»GREAT TUSCALOOSA CHILI COOK-OFF A BIG HIT

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Laura Johnson

The Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa held their 11th annual Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cook-off this past Saturday afternoon at the Bryant Conference Center.

Thirty-plus teams participated in the chili cook-off to see who could make the best chili. Teams were competing for trophies and cash prizes.

“It took us about an hour to prep everything and our theme is basically because we go camping a lot. So we thought it would be good to do a campfire theme,” chili cook-off finalist Zeine Zeze said.

The funds raised at the cook-off go to the Exchange’s Club work in youth development, community service, and child abuse prevention.

“I think the main thing is just knowing that we are supporting the exchange club and their programs, their service to the community.” chili cook-off finalist Joe Botler said.

Winners of this year’s cook-off include: