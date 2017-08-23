»»GOVERNOR’S OFFICE ISSUES REWARD FOR LESTER WILLIAMS’ MURDER

69-year-old Lester Williams was found shot to death in his bed on July 18th. Nearly two months later, his killer remains at large, and investigators are searching for answers. The governor’s office issued a reward in hopes of bringing those responsible for the Vietnam veteran’s death to justice.

Captain Kip Hart says fear has silenced people and brought this case to a halt, but that a money reward may encourage those with information to come forward. “I think it falls in as a community problem as well as a police problem to find these people and bring them to justice,” Hart says.

By: Madison MacLean