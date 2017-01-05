»»GOVERNOR SAYS CONVICTED LAWMAKER NO LONGER WORKING FOR STATE

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says a former state representative, who pleaded guilty to bribing a lobbyist, will no longer work at a state liquor store.

Bentley said he told his chief of staff Wednesday to advise the ABC Board that former Rep. Terry Spicer will not be employed. Bentley did not elaborate.

Spicer pleaded guilty in 2011 to taking cash and a ski vacation from a lobbyist.

The Dothan Eagle reported that Spicer had taken a sales job with the agency.

Board attorney Bob Martin told the newspaper that the board administrator received a call from a mutual friend asking for help in finding Spicer a job.

Spicer, a former school superintendent and community college employee, needs more time in state employment to draw his state pension.