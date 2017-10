Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will hold a news conference on the state’s preparation efforts for Tropical Storm Nate. Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott says Nate is expected to begin affecting the state over the weekend.

The news conference is set for 5:00 p.m. today with Alabama Emergency Management Director Brian Hastings and other members of the Emergency Operations team.

Stay tuned to WVUA 23 on the latest comments from Governor Ivey as well as the latest track of the storm.