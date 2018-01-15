»»GOVERNOR IVEY ISSUES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR SEVERE WEATHER

Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency effective at 6:00 p.m. Monday for all Alabama counties in preparation for potential severe winter weather.

“All Alabamians should take time to be prepared for the potential of winter weather. I have directed essential state agencies to be on the ready should they be needed over the next couple of days,” Governor Ivey said. “As with any severe weather event, being prepared is of utmost importance. Everyone should take the necessary precautions now and stay informed of the latest weather forecasts for their area. This State of Emergency will ensure that all available state resources are ready if and when they are needed.”

Governor Ivey has directed the following resources to be in place starting at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning: Alabama Emergency Management Agency will activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton and The Alabama National Guard will activate soldiers to assist with mission support teams and command staff.