»»GOVERNOR IVEY SAYS ALABAMA IS READY FOR HURRICANE IRMA

Governor Kay Ivey made a big announcement in the State emergency Operations Center in Clanton. She released a statement saying that the state of Alabama is “all hands on deck”, and activated the center to level one. This means that the Alabama National Guard is on standby for any help that the state may need. The Governor has recently opened 4 new operation shelters on the eastern half of the state, welcoming those from Florida to take refuge in the state of Alabama.

The Governor has been in contact with a lot of people in light of Hurricane Irma, but Ivey has been receiving support from the Oval Office. President Trump has called Governor Ivey twice in the last few days to show his support for the state of Alabama. I’m told that the President said ” we’ve got you covered” to Governor Ivey, meaning that the resources are available if need be.