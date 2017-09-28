»»GOV. KAY IVEY AUTHORIZES SUPPORT FOR PUERTO RICO

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Michaela Hancock

On Sept. 27, Gov. Kay Ivey authorized the Alabama National Guard to send support to Puerto Rico.

“Alabamians are a kind and caring people; we are committed to helping those in need,” said Ivey. We are proud to offer the National Guard to assist with recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, and we continue to keep the people of Puerto Rico in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Alabama National Guard will use an RC-26 aircraft and five crews to help with recovery after Hurricane Maria. The RC-26 has unique capabilities in relation to airborne reconnaissance missions. The crew will provide aerial imagery of impacted areas.

Other equipment and personnel remain in place to ensure additional resources are readily available for other recovery efforts if needed.