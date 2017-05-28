»»GOV. KAY IVEY ADDRESSES THE 80TH ANNUAL ALABAMA BOYS STATE CONVENTION

On the University of Alabama campus, the 2017 American Legion Alabama Boys State Convention kicked off Sunday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was on hand to welcome hundreds of high school seniors to the 80th annual Alabama Boys State Convention, where they will get hands-on experience in politics and community service.

Boys State began in 1937, and has a hand in influencing Alabama’s future leaders.

“We hope that these young men will get an opportunity to grow and to learn and to develop as leaders, we don’t want them all to be politicians but we want them to be good citizens,” said Director of Alabama Boys State, Judge Pete Johnson.

Governor Kay Ivey spoke at this year’s opening ceremony.

“It was my honor to get to address them to show them, in real life how the learning experiences they have at Boys State to take them seriously, teach them how to be good citizens, effective citizens and learn the role of city, county, and state government as they go follow it,” said Gov. Ivey.

Alabama Boys State provides opportunities that focus on their individual interests, build new friendships, and meet with Alabama State and business leaders.

“I hope they’ll have an interest in their government,” said Johnson, “I hope they’ll have renewed interest in their country, in their service, not just service to their community but service to mankind.”

In Ivey’s speech, she stressed to more than 600 seniors, to get involved with charity work, especially with child hunger.

“Think about it, a child that goes hungry at night, that will tear at your heart strings, who’s going to help them if we don’t,” Ivey stressed.

Gov. Ivey served as Lieutenant Governor back when she as chosen to be apart of Alabama Girls State.

“I’m living proof, I’ve sat in their seats just at Girls State a number of years ago and today I’m proud to serve as Governor [Alabama].”

The Governor’s office has been busy since Ivey took office. She said she’s pleased with the work they’ve accomplished so far.

“We’ve been very deliberate, try to be very thorough in all the decisions we’ve had to make, we have been busy and yes we will continue to be but I look forward to doing the best I can, to be fair to everybody.”

Mayor William Bell of Birmingham also addressed the Students Sunday night. A verity of several other leaders are scheduled to address Alabama Boys State Convention this week until June 3.