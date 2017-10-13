#gopepsi Contest Rules (2017)

Participating entrants must be a University of Alabama Student and must follow @wvua23 on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Details on How to Enter are below.

CONTEST DESCRIPTION:

The “Go Pepsi” Contest will start on 10/16/17 and end at 12am on 11/1/17. This is a contest for University of Alabama Students and there will be a grand prize of an LSU Tailgate on 11/4/17 to include $200 Visa Gift Card and soft drinks for 20 from Buffalo Rock, Tailgate Tent provided by Spiller Furniture, Catering for 20 provided by Southern Ale House, and snacks from Ugo Convenience Delivery. Grand Prize Winner must be 21 years of age. Secondary Prize will be a $200 Visa Gift Card from Buffalo Rock, and all students are eligible to win. There will be an event on 10/30/17 with time and location to be determined where Buffalo Rock will provide drinks and students will be invited to enter the contest.

Dates of Contest:

October 16, 2017 – November 1, 2017. Winner will be chosen the following day and notified via WVUA 23 Social Media.

HOW TO ENTER:

Participants must like and share Go Pepsi Contest posts on at least one of the @wvua23 social media accounts – Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram – and include #gopepsi in the shared post.

INFORMATION REQUESTED:

Name on social media accounts and verification that you are an enrolled University of Alabama Student.

Eligibility and Limitations:

Employees of the Contest’s participating sponsors, registration/qualification locations, or Media Partners and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win. All University of Alabama students are eligible to win.

Publicity/ Privacy:

By participating, all participants and winner(s) grant the Sponsors any exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other contests and waives any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in the Contest, participants agree that the Sponsors may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Contest to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes.

Release:

By participating, each participant and winner waives any and all claims of liability against the Sponsors, its employees and agents, for any personal injury or loss which may occur from the conduct of, or participation in, the Contest, or from the use of any prize.

Taxes:

Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to the Sponsors, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying appropriate taxes. Each winner must provide the Sponsors with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Any person winning over $600 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

Decisions:

By participating in the Contest, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of the Sponsors. The Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any participant or winner and may refuse to award any prize to a person who is ineligible or has violated any rule, gained unfair advantage in participating in the Contest, or obtained winner status using fraudulent means. The Sponsors will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest and the Sponsor’s decisions concerning such disputes shall be final. If the conduct or outcome of the Contest is affected by human error, any mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Sponsors, the Sponsors reserve the right to terminate this Contest, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Sponsors deem appropriate. All decisions will be made by the Sponsors and are final. The Sponsors may waive or amend any of these rules in its sole discretion.

Miscellaneous:

Odds of winning depend upon the number of participants. The Sponsors may substitute prizes of equivalent value, amend the rules or discontinue the Contest at any time. The Sponsors disclaim any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Contest. Written copies of these rules are available during normal business hours at the business offices of the Sponsors and by mail upon written request with a stamped, self-addressed return envelope. All entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be returned.

Compliance with Law:

The conduct of the Contest is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America and the State of Alabama, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein.