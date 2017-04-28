»»GOOD SAMARITAN STEPS IN AFTER CAR CATCHES FIRE

A trip to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport from Tuscaloosa is usually an easy ride (depending on traffic, of course), but sometimes things go wrong. Or this case, really wrong.

A man and woman were driving on Interstate 20/59 when their car began acting up. After pulling over, the man said he heard a pop — and that’s when the engine caught fire.

For most people a crazy random happenstance like that means a missed flight at the very least, but thanks to Brennon Lake, the woman got to the airport.

Lake, who sent WVUA 23 video of the fire, said he pulled over after seeing the fire and asked the pair if they were OK. The woman had a plane to catch, and Lake was heading in that direction so he offered her a ride to her destination while the man took care of business at the site of the fire.