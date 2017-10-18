»»GIRLS NOW ALLOWED: BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA ENACTS NEW RULES

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Sarah Westmoreland

In 2018, the Boy Scouts of America will allow girls to join their organization.

Not only will the girls be allowed to participate in scouting activities, but they will be able to earn badges and the Eagle Scout Award.

“I think one of the big things is outside forces prompted us to consider this and then make the decision, which is not true. It actually started since I’ve been a professional in this career working with the Boy Scouts of America for over twenty years now,” said Executive Director of the Boy Scouts Black Warrior Council Bill Gosselin.

The decision to allow girls is left to each troop, and the change has brought mixed reviews.

“It’s so much of a change. They’ve incorporated the families so much into it that it’s almost like it would be a good thing for the girls to be incorporated into it,” said Eagle Scout Matthew Reynolds.

The Boy Scouts’ coed program has been in place since the 1970s, but the new decision allows girls to participate at all levels.

The aim of the new policy to allow the entire family to experience it together.

“What we’re trying to do is open up the scouting experience to a group of families that might be hesitant to join scouting because they want to keep their family together and they’re busy. Now they’re going to be able to do that,” said Gosselin.

For more information visit the Boy Scouts of America Online at scouting.org.