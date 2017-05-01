»»GETTING A PIE IN THE FACE BENEFITS CHILDREN’S CHAIRTY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Kayla Hamlett

Saturday, many people came out to get a pie in the face to benefit the Vent Kids of Alabama.

Vent Kids of Alabama is a nonprofit organization made up of families who have children living at home on ventilators.

“The organization gives all of our families an opportunity to get together, share what we know and understand each other better,” said mom Katie Toxey. “Because if you don’t life this life, then you don’t know.”

Toxey’s daughter, Alex Toxey, is child with a ventilator. Alex had a stroke at the age of 4, and has been on a ventilator ever since. Being part of Vent Kids of Alabama has impacted Alex’s life tremendously, because it gives her the chance to make friends with people who are like her.

Vent Kids of Alabama President Kara Bishop said the organization’s biggest event is their annual summer camp, in their 14th year. The event is low-cost for children on ventilators, and offers plenty of fun.

“We want to bring awareness to kids on ventilators,” Toxey said. “Because you might see them in the mall, you might see them in the store, and they just want to be smiled and loved and talked to like anyone else.”