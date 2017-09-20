»»GEORGIA PROMOTER SENTENCED ON DRUG CHARGES IN ALABAMA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A federal judge in Alabama has sentenced a Georgia concert promoter to more than 10 years in prison on drug charges.

Authorities say 40-year-old Woodie Louis Ochle of Atlanta distributed ecstacy pills through events he staged across the Southeast, including in Jefferson and Shelby counties. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to drug conspiracy and possession charges.

U.S. District Judge Madeline Haikala sentenced him to federal prison during a hearing Tuesday. Four other people also pleaded guilty in the case.

Prosecutors say Ochle led an organization that distributed ecstasy, or MDMA, in Southeastern states including Alabama and Georgia. He was accused of distributing the drug at concerts or dance events through his Atlanta-based business, Freakstep Promotions.