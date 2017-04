Gas prices continue to rise in Alabama. The average retail gas price has risen 4.9 cents during the past week, averaging $2.10 per gallon as of Tuesday.

This compares with the nation-wide average that has increased 4.3 cents per gallon during the last week to an average of $2.32 a gallon.

Last year the average gas price in Alabama was $1.86, which is 22 cents lower than this year.