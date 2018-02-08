»»GARDNER SIGNS FOR SAMFORD BULLDOGS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Madi Starkey

Tuscaloosa Academy’s Titus Gardner has committed to Samford University’s football team.

Gardner, Tuscaloosa Academy’s all-state safety, garnered 80 tackles and 6 interceptions his senior year, two of which he took back for touchdowns. Gardner will take the slot receiver position for the Samford Bulldogs, saying “I’ve really dreamed about this day for a long time.”

The 5-foot-8-inch, 160-pound athlete once preferred baseball, but said as he grew older he became more involved with football.

“My love for football grew and I’ve wanted to do this,” said Gardner, “I’ve worked hard.”

The Samford Bulldogs are a member of the Southern Conference in Division I of the NCAA.