»»GARDENDALE POLICE SEARCH FOR SHOOTER WHO KILLED THREE

Gardendale Police are searching for a man they believe shot and killed three people in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive in the Peachtree Crossing Trailer Park.

Police say two female adults and one male adult were found in the home earlier today and have some relation to the suspect, making this a domestic situation.

Kenneth Lever, 51, is the suspect police are looking for at this time. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Lever maybe driving a white Honda Accord or a 1986 black Chevy Camaro with t-tops and no tags. Lever could be headed to the Florida panhandle and Santa Rosa County.

If you see the suspect do not approach him and call 9-1-1.

