»»GARDEN CENTER SUGGESTS WHAT TO PLANT BEFORE SPRING COMES

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Erica Wright

Even though your backyard maybe in full bloom, remember that spring’s not here quite yet.

Brown’s Nursery and Greenhouse owner Margaret Brown said plants are blooming between a few weeks to a month ahead of schedule thanks to Alabama’s mild winter this year.

If there is another cold snap, anything newly planted is susceptible to the sudden temperature change.

“If we do have a hard freeze, some things, if you get it in the ground early enough you can protect it by covering it,” Brown said. “It’s just really according to the plant.”

If you just can’t wait, Brown said focus on hardier varieties like petunias or dianthus.