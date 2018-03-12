»»GAMBLING IN ALABAMA: WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU PLACE YOUR MARCH MADNESS BETS

March Madness is right around the corner, but as one of the biggest betting events of the year gets underway, are your bracketology bets a harmless hobby or a crime?

Alabama’s gambling laws are a unique beast, with the only legal forms being bingo and greyhound or horse racing. Anything else has the potential to land offenders behind bars, so here’s what you need to know so you don’t wind up on the wrong side of the law.

“If it’s just between friends and it doesn’t involve any types of gambling sheets or things where someone is actually deriving a profit from it it’s fine,” said Lt. Darren Beams with the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

The moment a third party is making a profit it becomes illegal in Alabama.

And online sports betting websites like Fan Duel or Draft Kings have their own complicated rules governing their transactions, but Alabama’s laws are vague when it comes to placing bets online. So vague, in fact, that there are none.

Beams said that until the law clearly states whether or not online gambling is legal, they will not look into any cases. But overall, TPD doesn’t handle many gambling cases. Those they do look into feature gambling rings or dens with record books or illegal gambling machines, and thousands of dollars worth of activity, not office betting pools or kitchen poker games.

The odds of scoring a perfect March Madness bracket is 1 in 9 quintillion — that’s a 9 followed by 18 zeroes.