»»GALLETTES HOSTS SECRET MEALS FOR HUNGRY CHILDREN FUNDRAISER

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Morgan Moore

Alabama Credit Union’s Secret Meals For Hungry Children is hosting its first fundraising event of the spring today from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. — at University of Alabama student bar staple Gallettes.

Join in the Groove and Grill event with a $5 cover for those 21 and older. Those younger than 21 can get in for $10.

All proceeds collected from cover charge, wristband presales and percentages from drinks and food will benefit Secret Meals for Hungry Children.

The organization is a nonprofit that supplies weekend food packs for elementary school children who come from food insecure households. The program supplies the packs through partnerships with local food banks.

Gallettes will provide free hot dogs and chicken fingers, cornhole tournaments and drink specials, including discounted Yellowhammers.

Groove Cartel, a local band, will provide live music entertainment.