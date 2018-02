By WVUA 23 Web Writer Will Jones

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is ready to get funky with its upcoming lineup.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will headline “Funkaloosa” on Saturday, April 7. Some of the group’s songs include “Flashlight,” “Knee Deep” and “We Want The Funk.”

Additionally, Morris Day and The Time, Sheila E., and Doug E. Fresh are slated to perform.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $25 to $70.