»»FUNDRAISER FOR HURRICANE CREEK KEEPER

The friends of Hurricane Creek kicked off a fundraiser to raise money for local creek keeper John Wathen.

The organization advocates for clean creek water from suburban and coal mining pollution.

“I’ve seen a decrease in a lot of the pollution sources in particular coal mining. I’ve seen it diminish quite a bit, not only because the laws weer upheld; but the industry itself is beginning to die out,” said Hurricane Creek Keeper John Walton.

Secretary Alina Coryell said there is not exact amount of money to raise John Wathen patrols the creek who a lot of times ends up doing work outside of his watershed as well.

This is the first time this organization raised money for a creek keeper.