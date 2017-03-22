»»FUGITIVES FROM MISSISSIPPI CAUGHT IN HALE COUNTY TUESDAY

Two fugitives running from Mississippi were taken back into custody Tuesday afternoon thanks to cooperation between the Hale County Sheriff’s Office and Greensboro Police Department.

Michael S. Askew and Cheryl O’neal of Bay Springs, Mississippi, were apprehended without incident after the Hale County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the possibility they were in the Sawyerville area by the Jasper County (Mississippi) Sheriff’s Department around 2:30 p.m.

Askew and O’neal were found in the 4000 block of County Road 38 in Sawyerville.

Askew is charged with conspiring to sell a schedule II controlled substance and jail escape. O’neal is charged with conspiring to sell a schedule II controlled substance.

Both were taken to the Hale County Jail, where they were processed and booked pending an extradition hearing.