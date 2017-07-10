»»FRUTTA BOWLS SPONSORING “CASES FOR KIDS” TO GIVE FOSTER CHILDREN NEW SUITCASES

TUSCALOOSA – Frutta Bowls may be a new business in town, but it’s already giving back to the community.

Located in downtown Tuscaloosa, the restaurant is serving as a drop off location for new suitcases.

It’s all part of their service project “Cases for Kids.”

The goal is to equip every foster child in Tuscaloosa County with a suitcase of their own.

These children often have to go back and forth between numerous homes before they reach a permanent one.

Frutta Bowls co-owner Samantha Giambalvo says this is a need she has personally witnessed being a foster parent herself.

“When kids would come to us, everything they’d have would be in a trash bag or a Wal-Mart bag,” Giambolvo told WVUA 23. “We had a kid show up with his stuff in a rubber maid box that had molded and it made a sad situation even worse. This suitcase can be something they take that’s not used, that has not been someone else’s, that isn’t a hand me down. This is theirs for their stuff. They can be proud of that,” she added.

If you’d like to donate a new suitcase for a foster child in Tuscaloosa County, you can drop it or any donation off at Frutta Bowls located at 2531 University Blvd.