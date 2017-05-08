»»FRIENDS REMEMBER MAN SLAIN RENDERING AID

TUSCALOOSA – A man is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting just off the University of Alabama campus.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot on the 600 block of Paul W. Bryant Drive across the street from 3000 Bar. Investigators say 26-year-old Markis Russell shot 23-year-old Branden Moss multiple times. They believe the shooting is the result of a fight involving five other men.

Prior to the shooting, witnesses say 4 black males assaulted another black male in the parking lot. According to witnesses, after the fight was over, Moss helped the victim and then approached one of the attackers and started talking as the attacker tried to leave the scene in a vehicle . Witnesses told investigators Russell walked up behind Moss and shot him multiple times at close range, who managed to run about 75 feet before collapsing.

Later, Moss was pronounced dead at DCH Regional Medical Center. Investigators apprehended Russell at his girlfriend’s apartment.

Russell is charged with Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol.

Chicago White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson Jr.,one of Branden Moss’s dearest friends and god father to his young daughter. Anderson told WVUA 23 Branden had hopes of becoming a police officer in the near future, but the true loves of his life were his fiance and their child.

“I just want his daughter to know that her dad was always happy,” Anderson said. “He loved her. He definitely loved her and would do anything in the world for her. He was by far the closest friend I ever had. I’m going to miss him.”

Terrance Dedrick was perhaps one of the last people to talk to Branden Moss…as they were communicating on social media just before Moss’ life was taken.

Witnesses told authorities moss was rendering aid to man who had just been attacked when he was shot and killed. His friends said that’s just the kind of man he was.

“It didn’t surprise me at all to hear that he was trying to help somebody out in his last moments,” Dedrick told WVUA. “Anything he did, he always did it in good heart. It was something that did not deserve to happen to him and it’s really hard to deal with.”