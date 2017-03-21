»»FRIENDS REMEMBER GREENSBORO TEEN KILLED IN WRECK MONDAY

The small town of Greensboro in Hale County is shaken after the sudden loss of one of its own.

Thomas Hayden Drake, 18, was killed early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on County Road 51.

Hayden was working for the Westervelt Company after he graduated with 19 classmates from Southern Academy in 2016.

Some of those classmates visited the crash site today, where they remembered the teen they say is one of the best people they’ve ever known.

“He was smart, he was loving, he was kind and all together just a good country boy,” said friend Sydney Standridge. “He loved to fish and hunt and hang out with his friends and work on their trucks. Words can’t describe him. He was something else. He was a good one.”

Hayden was in the car with two others at the time of the crash. Authorities say both were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center after the crash, and one remains in the hospital.