»»FRIENDS ON AND OFF THE COURT

Sam Fischer was elated about committing to the University of Alabama to play tennis. But what he didn’t know, he would be getting a very special teammate. Grant Stuckley and Sam Fischer grew in different states but always competed in various tennis tournaments where the two quickly became best friends. When it was time for college, both men had offers from many colleges, but their hearts choose Alabama. A decision that surprisingly, both made separate. But a decision that would workout in their favor. Now playing on the same team, Grant and Sam continue challenge each other on and off the court. It is clear to see the love tennis and the strong hold of brother hood continues to keep this friendship strong.