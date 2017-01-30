»»FRIENDS, FAMILY REMEMBER PAIGE AND KACI MITCHELL

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Taylor Neuman

Friends and family of Paige and Kaci Mitchell came together Sunday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville, mourning the loss of mother and daughter in a double homicide last week.

Members of the youth group at Moundville Baptist Church, of which Kaci was a member, prayed, shared stories and released balloons in her honor.

“I was a good friend of Kaci,” said member Marah Jacobs. “I didn’t know that two weeks ago it would be my last time holding her hand. she would light up any room she was in and I miss her and love her.”

Pastor Royce Brehm said Kaci was well-loved in the community. She was uplifting and a leader among her peers, he said.

“Kaci was that kind of kid that if the group was having a bad day, just one simple smile would raise the entire day of the entire group,” he said. “That was just the kind of kid she was.”

Paige and Kaci Mitchell were found dead Thursday in their Moundville home. The alleged shooter, Paige’s estranged boyfriend Brad Gray, shot himself in the head when police arrived at his home. Gray died Sunday from his injuries.