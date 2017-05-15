»»FRIENDS, FAMILY CELEBRATE LIFE OF NORTHPORT COUNCILMAN DENNIS HAMRIGHT

Trending
Residents and city leaders alike turned out in droves for the visitation for District 1 Northport City Councilman Dennis Hambright.

Hambright, who died unexpectedly Thursday morning, was serving his first term on the council.

The public viewing offered family, friends and residents a chance to mourn, but the family said they will have a private memorial at a later date.

Tonight will be business as usual for the Northport City Council, but there will be a special presentation honoring Hambright’s memory.

 

