»»‘FRIDAY NIGHT SPICE’ TAKES TUSCALOOSA

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tanner Ary

Krispy Kreme added another sweet treat to their menu for all the pumpkin spice lovers across the country this fall.

On Oct. 6, 13 and 20, the pumpkin spice original glazed doughnut will be available any time after 6 p.m. This doughnut was created exclusively for a Krispy Kreme campaign known as, “Friday Night Spice.”

Sharon Fowler, a Krispy Kreme employee is fond of the special seasonal doughnut that the company has debuted for the month of October.

“It has a very light taste to it to me, so it’s very good to snack on or have with your meal or whatever,” Fowler said. “We are open for 24 hours and the drive-thru is open 24 hours so you can come anytime of the day or night and get something.”

On Thursday, Oct. 26th only, the pumpkin spice doughnut will be available all day to celebrate national pumpkin day.

Krispy Kreme’s glazed pumpkin spice old fashioned donuts are about 340 calories each, so, if you buy a dozen you may want to take them to work to share before taking them home for yourself.