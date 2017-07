A tragic story out of Gwinnett County, Georgia where police say a man and four children have been found stabbed to death this morning in Loganville.

Officers say a fifth child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the mother of the children has been detained at this time.

Loganville is 30 east of the Atlanta metro area.

(Photo Courtesy: Gwinnett County Police)

