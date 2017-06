The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected in the death of a man who was reported missing from Pickens County Saturday.

Joshua Cooley, 36, was found Wednesday in the water around 3:30 p.m. in the Sipsey Wildlife area, around a quarter-mile downstream from Upper Columbus Road.

Cooley’s vehicle was found near the area Sunday. Investigators found no signs of foul play at the scene, and the case is pending autopsy results.