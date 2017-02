By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Olivia Whitmire

Marc Mero is known by many as a WWE superstar, but 10 years ago he started a program to help change the lives of struggling teenagers. The Champions of Choice program tours around the country, speaking at schools to help any teenagers who may be struggling with depression.

He visited Sipsey Valley Thursday, speaking to students about everything he’s been through and offering advice and motivation for anyone going through a hard time.