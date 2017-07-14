»»FORMER UA GOLFER CAMMIE GRAY WINS THIRD STATE TOURNAMENT

— Alabama Women’s Stroke play Championship at NorthRiver Yacht Club

— Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala. 78-71-70–219 (+6) 3rd place. One shot out of a playoff

— T1 Elaine Wood, Spanish Fort, Ala. 74-69-75–218 (+5) But in the playoff on the 1st hole #18. She hit her drive into the trees. She made bogey on the hole.

— T1 Cammie Gray, Northport, Ala. 72-72-74–218 (+5) Former Bama golfer wins this championship for the third time with a par in the playoff.

Afterwards WVUA 23 Student Reporter Caleigh Newberry caught up with Cammie who said, ” So I was one shot back going into it and it kinda went back between all three of us Michela played really really well and Elaine played well, it honestly came down to the very last hole and then umm multiple people had birdie puts and so it came down to the last put. It was really intense and then we ended up going into a play off and at one oint I thought it was going to be a three person play off and it just ended up being Elaine and I then um play off wise it just ended up being one hole.”