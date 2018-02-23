»»FORMER TUSCALOOSA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT BAILIFF PLEADS GUILTY

Attorney General Steve Marshall said today that Quenton Wesley, a former bailiff for the Tuscaloosa District Court pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of violating the Alabama Ethics Act. Wesley admitted to intentionally using his office or position to gain. He was removed from his position in November of 2016.

Wesley used his position as a bailiff to obtain money from defendants in court cases. He told defendants they had tested positive for illegal substances and that he would change their results if the defendants paid him. He also provided other defendants with false documentation for them to file with the court to satisfy their community service obligations in exchange for money and free labor for a business he had ties with.

He will be sentenced on March 26th and faces 2- 20 years for the charge.