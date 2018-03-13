»»FORMER MOUNDVILLE MAGISTRATE/COURT CLERK CHARGED WITH THEFT

A former Moundville municipal court magistrate and court clerk has been charged and stands accused of stealing more than $135,000 from the court system.

Rhonda Jean Wilson, 37, of Moundville was arrested and booked into the Hale County Jail Monday on charges of theft and use of an official position or office for personal gain, according to court documents.

Moundville Police asked for the Alabama Special Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter after the funds were found to be missing after a routine audit.

SBI officials interviewed Wilson on Monday and she was arrested.

Wilson worked for Moundville from 2010 to 2015 as city magistrate and court clerk.