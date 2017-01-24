»»FORMER EUTAW MAYOR SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HER ARREST

Former Eutaw Mayor Hattie Edwards was arrested Monday morning after turning herself into the Greene County Jail.

She was charged with 2 Counts of Interfering With Government Operations and 1 count of Disorderly Conduct.

Edwards is accused of two incidents involving traffic stops being worked by the Eutaw Police Department back in December.

Allegedly, Edwards arrived at the scene of those traffic stops and interfered with the investigation.

Eutaw Assistant Police Chief Walter Beck says Edwards is not above the law.

“We all have to give account of what we do, you can’t interfere with Law Enforcement when they doing they’re job” says Beck.

Many of Edwards supporters believe her arrest was baseless.

“I was a good Mayor and I didn’t do anything wrong and for an officer to do this? I already had a case against him” says Former Eutaw Mayor Hattie Edwards.

Edwards has a scheduled court appearance March 27th.