Eutaw Police confirm today that former Eutaw Mayor Hattie Edwards was arrested this morning.

She’s charged with two counts of interfering with government operations and one count of disorderly conduct.

We’re told the charges stem from Edwards’ interfering with a crime scene being worked by the Eutaw Police Department.

Edwards was voted out of office in the 2016 election. She was replaced by current Mayor Raymond Steele, who served as Eutaw’s mayor from 2000 to 2012.