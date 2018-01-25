»»FORMER BAMA PLAYER CHARGED WITH ROBBERY

Former Crimson Tide football player Marlon Humphrey is facing a third degree robbery charge today in Tuscaloosa from an incident that took place on January 13th.

According to a police report, Humphrey was arrested after an Uber driver accused Humphrey of stealing a cell phone charger and elbowing him after dropping him off at the Hotel Capstone.

The Baltimore Ravens, who Humphrey plays for now, is aware of the situation and monitoring what is taking place in Tuscaloosa. They say Humphrey has told them this was a misunderstanding.

Humphrey was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and was being held on $2,500 bond.