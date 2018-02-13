»»FORMER ALABAMA PLAYER REUBEN FOSTER ARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Bryant Horn

Former Alabama football star Reuben Foster was arrested Sunday in Los Gatos, California, on charges of domestic violence, making criminal threats and possessing an assault weapon.

Foster was last in the news when he was arrested last month in Tuscaloosa for second-degree marijuana possession. Foster has previously been in the NFL’s substance abuse program for a failed drug test at last year’s scouting combine.

Foster recorded 59 tackles in his rookie season last year for the San Francisco 49ers and was looking to assist the rebuilding team even more in his sophomore season.

This new arrest can make Foster vulnerable to miss multiple games next season. The NFL’s personal conduct policy is in play, and a domestic violence case commands a six-game suspension.